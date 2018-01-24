Don't Miss
Horvath Tower legal #2

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

COMMUNICATIONS

TOWER CONSTRUCTION

Horvath Towers V is planning on constructing a communications tower in Drury, MO. Horvath Towers V has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission for an Antenna Structure Registration utilizing Form 854 with a filing number of A1095465. The tower is located with an approximate location 257’ East of County Highway 95, 488’ North of the intersection with County Road 95-245, Drury, MO 65638.  Coordinates of the location are 36° 55’ 53.2” N, 092° 19’ 18.0” W.  The project will consist of the construction of a 305’ tall guyed tower plus appurtenances.  The ground space will be developed with a fenced in compound measuring 60’ x 60’.  The tower will be lit with red and white dual medium intensity strobes. Interested persons can review this application by going to:  www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 file number of A1095465.  Persons who may have environmental concerns about this structure are able to raise such concerns by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communication Commission strongly encourages interested parties to file a Request for Environmental Review.  Interested persons can file a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest.  If you would rather mail in a paper copy you can do so to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, D.C. 20554.

