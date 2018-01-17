Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. As we write the news this week, we can look out and see the snow shining so bright, it is a sight to behold looking down from our hill on the beautiful town of Ava.

We had a busy week last week, just getting back to normal after the hustle and bustle of Christmas. Monday morning was the birthday party with Bob Huskey and Lola Mayberry picking and grinning. The residents had a very good time. Faith Rock Church ladies group made the homemade cakes for the party. Audrey Huffman and Wanda Ray helped served the cake and ice cream to the residents. Residents having birthdays this month are: Sherwood Aid, Barbara Cupp, Gloria McCullough, Sybil Gheer, Barbara Magoon, Sharon Tucker, Dewey Simpson, Stephen Plumb and Beatrice Barnett.

Tuesday morning, we had Resident Council Meeting with Ms. Norma Stillings attending the meeting. In the afternoon Evelyn Harper and Tina called Bingo and handed out candy to the residents. In the afternoon Nifty Nails were done with Nancy Wellman’s granddaughter painting nails for the residents. They will be coming on Wednesday afternoons to paint nails for the residents.

Wednesday SHINE was truly shining, playing music to bless our souls. Glen Dale Robertson, Leann and Erin Crum truly bless our hearts. We love to listen to them as they shine each week. Joy Nichols from Three Rivers Hospice was here making crafts with the residents. They made stained glass snowflake windows for their room. Joy and the residents had so much fun making these winter time crafts.

Thursday, we watched a movie and enjoyed popcorn, in the afternoon, Mae called Bingo for the residents. Mae is our volunteer from Ozark Action and we totally love her.

Friday morning the 1st Sonshine Group was here, and everyone had a good time with the Sonshine Group. In the afternoon Mae called Bingo for the residents again.

Saturday morning Norma and Lola was here for Saturday church with Bro. Tom Hawkins.

Sunday afternoon Mt. Zion Church was here for the afternoon service.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home, they are: Gary Simmons, Bernice Barnett, Gwen Tartenaar, Sammy Phillips, Dora McBrayer, Bonita Stafford, Roy Landers and Lou Hartin.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family of Roxie Heimeyer. Roxie will be missed by our staff and residents.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.