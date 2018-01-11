Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. It has been a few weeks since we have written our items. We are now past the Christmas season and are going into the New Year.

The Veteran Group was here on December 19th for a special party for our veterans. Our veterans were each given a gift of a new zip up jacket with their branch of service on the jacket and sweat pants with their names on them. Norma Stillings, Darlene and Sally Sorenson and Lola Mayberry provided the entertainment for the party. We have 13 veterans here at our home. They were honored and surprised by the party in their honor.

We appreciate Marilyn Alms for setting up the party. We appreciate the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Daughters of the American Revolution for the wonderful Christmas for our residents.

Shine is here every Wednesday morning. They are truly a blessing to our home. The group of Glen Dale, Leanne and Erin are a wonderful group of singers and musicians, they also bring the word of God with them. Come out and hear them on Wednesdays at 10:00.

Evelyn Harper has been missed so much around our home, she has had some sickness in her family. The Bingo crowd has the Candy Lady.

The 1st Sonshine Group is here every Friday, and the residents love them. Ms. Sharon helps get residents brought up for the music. Everyone loves to listen to Edgar and his group.

Jayma Potter, Kathy Valentine and Sarah Frye have been angels, doing our residents shopping for them. The girls bring in magazines and other little stuff to give our residents. Ms. Kathy, Jayma and Sarah have hearts of gold, and we appreciate them so much. McKenzie Holstine has been volunteering on Friday afternoon, visiting with the residents.

Our Annual Family Christmas Dinner was well attended with a lot of family members attending and enjoying the ham, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and hot rolls which was served with pie of your choice. The dietary department worked hard preparing the Christmas dinner for the residents and their family members. In the afternoon it was time for Santa Claus to make an appearance. We heard him arriving while Lola Mayberry, Norma Stilling, Darlene and Sally Sorenson played Christmas Carols for us. Santa had some little elves with him this year, and come to find out they were from Ava, Shaylee and Stetson Wilkerson. Shaylee and Stetson also sang a song for the residents. We enjoyed having Katie Burkdoll visiting in our home during the holiday season.

In Cooking Club, the residents made a pulled pork dip for everyone to share. Sara Johnson from Three Rivers Hospice played the movie “The Great Outdoors”, they all enjoyed drinks and popcorn.

Jeff Smith from Three Rivers Hospice up and married his sweetheart and Jeff moved to Indiana to be with his bride. We will miss him in our Bible Study time each Monday. Don and Misty Lunn will be taking over the Monday morning Bible Study. Larry Moore continues to do Sunday School on Sunday morning and the residents adore him. Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry do the singing on Saturday morning and Bro. Tom Hawkins reads the Bible to the residents.

If you volunteer for us, they appreciate you so much! If you would like to volunteer, please call Connie a 683-4129.

Happy Birthday this month to Sherwood Aid, Barbara Cupp, Gloria McCullough, Sybil Gheer, Barbara Magoon, Sharon Tucker, Dewey Simpson and Stephen Plumb.

The 2018 church schedule for January is: January 14th is Mt. Zion Church, January 21st Gentry Church and January 28th is Girdner Church.

Congratulations to everyone who got to go home this month, and we would like to welcome our new residents into our home.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the families who have lost loved ones.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.