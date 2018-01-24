Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. John Weisbrod greeting all. We had prayer requests. Bro. John led in prayer. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school began with Bro. Mac opening with prayer. The lesson scripture was found in II Timothy 1:1-18. The key verse was II Timothy 1:8. We all read verses and had discussion about the lesson. I believe we were all blessed.

We had one birthday this morning, Carla and Gregg’s granddaughter, Josephine, who turned two. The children gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We gathered our gifts for the Lord. Bro. Gregg blessed them. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Sister Sara and John Weisbrod.

Bro. Gregg opened the worship service with prayer. The title of the message was The Beauty of God. The scripture used was found in Psalms 27:4. It was a good message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. Bro. John Weisbrod dismissed us with prayer and blessed the food we were about to enjoy.

Our evening service began with prayer requests. We came together in a circle to pray for all in need of prayer. Prayer was led by Bro. Gregg. We sang for the Lord and had some specials from Sister Peggy and Sister Juanita.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer and read scripture from Ephesians 1:1-23. We had a quiet time in prayer getting ready for our communion services. What a blessing this day has been. Sister Carla dismissed us with prayer.

The quarterly meeting will be Friday night, Jan. 26, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Leadhill Freewill Baptist Church at Mansfield.

Happy Home will be having their monthly singing Saturday night, Jan. 27, 2018. Come and joins us for a great night of gospel music at 7:00 p.m. Bring you songs and instruments and we will have a blessed time.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.