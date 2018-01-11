Happy Home Church

Our attendance was small this morning because of the weather. Bro. Gregg filled a lot of shoes this morning. He opened with prayer and asked for prayer requests. Bro. Gregg prayed. We had the pledges to the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. We opened Sunday school with prayer and Bro. Gregg began the class. The scripture for the lesson was found in I Timothy 5:1-25. The key verse was I Timothy 5:8. The lesson objectives were to understand, to have, to fulfill. The title for the lesson was None Is Excluded. We all read verses and had discussion. Sister Sharron closed the lesson with prayer.

The children’s Sunday school class drew pictures about their lesson. The children gathered up the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. The choir was small, but in good voice. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. Gregg blessing them with prayer. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Sharron, and Carla and Gregg’s grandchildren.

The weather had turned bad so we closed for the morning and prepared to go home. The road was pretty bad to get up the hill. I had to leave my car at church. We planned to have church tonight, but that fell through because of the ice, so Bro. Gregg was able to get my car home to me. All in all it was an okay day with being able to spend sometime with the Lord. I am ready for Spring!

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.