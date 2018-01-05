Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with opening prayer by Bro. Mac. He greeted all with a good morning. We had prayer requests. Prayer was given by Sister Peggy. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday school began with Bro. John Weisbrod calling all together for the class. The title of the lesson was “What We Must Remember.” We used scripture found in I Timothy 4:1-16. The key verse was I Timothy 4:16. The lesson objectives were Beware, Appreciate and Use. We all read verses and had many comments. It was a very good lesson. We gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We had good music that had good messages. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with prayer given by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Bro. John Weisbrod, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac and Bro. John Hamilton.

Bro. Gregg opened the morning message with prayer. The scripture for the message was found in Genesis 8:15-22. The title of the lesson was Seed Time In Genesis. It was a good message. We had a song and altar prayer. We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. Mac.

Because of the cold weather we did not have church Sunday night.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.