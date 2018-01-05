Goodhope Ministries

Happy, chilly New Year. I hope everyone had a very blessed Christmas. It was wonderful to see so many acknowledge the real meaning of Christmas this year, our Lord’s incarnation – Immanuel, God with us.

We have had many blessings for the ministry this last year. One being, our new gathering location at the Veteran’s Memorial Assoc. across from the Ava Post Office. With the stage and large space, the gospel band has plenty of room to set up and everyone has room for their coffee and Bibles with the tables and chairs. Hopefully as things grow, we’ll have all of our activities there.

Our December Praise and Prayer gathering was so wonderful. Bro. Kinnie and Sister Shelly Caughman sang and led us in the Praise portion with many great gospel songs that we all know and love, as well as introducing us to older treasures that many may have forgotten. The presence of the Lord was clearly manifest in our praises and unmistakable when they sang “Ain’t No Grave”. Bro. Kenneth Farmer’s steel guitar added to the heavenly joyous offerings.

Rev. Kim brought God’s message from the Word. “Do we believe the Word of God?” The scripture focus was Isaiah 61:1-3 where the pre-incarnate Christ speaks of Himself in the first person. “The Spirit of the Lord God is Upon Me (Christ). Because the Lord has anointed Me to preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, … ”. Then over 700 years later in Luke 4:18-22 Jesus stood in the temple in Nazareth reading and fulfilling His own prophecy about Himself. “Today this Scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.” What a glorious testament to the truth of the Word and He who spoke it. Additionally we are given within the Word how it is to be guarded and utilized. Within Rev. 1:3 and Rev. 22:18-19 we are instructed, “Blessed are those who read, hear, guard it” and “not one word to be removed… and not one word added to…” If we acknowledge the Word of God as truth we must also perceive that our times are a fulfillment of prophecy. We only have to look at Matt. 24 to verify it. All the while acknowledging how privileged we are to serve in such a time as this.

The Message was followed by the Prayer segment. We have been honored to have those from other church and ministry families come and join with us answering the Call of God as given in Ez. 22:30 “So I (God) sought for a man among them who would make a wall and stand in the breach/gap before Me on behalf of the land, that I should not destroy it, but I found no one.” How glorious to have those come and stand in the breach before God with us and pray for this community and nation. We invite everyone to. This is our community/nation. We are it’s prayerful stewards.

We look forward to this coming Saturday, Jan. 6th’s gathering at the Veteran’s Memorial Building across from the Ava Post Office. We’ll start at 2:00 p.m. We hope you will come and praise and pray with us.

For more information, contact us at (417) 351-2570 or email us at goodhope@goodhopeministriesusa.org. Until next time, God bless and keep you and shine His face upon you.