Goodhope Ministries

Blessings to everyone as we enter into a very cold January. We are so blessed to have these short snaps of frigid weather rather than that which is occurring on the East Coast. We hold them in our prayers as there are still many without power, and so many on the streets in need of shelter. We also hold those on the West Coast in prayer as they are experiencing such horrific fires. We know that the Lord will hold them all in His divine grace and mercy.

With the frigid temperatures, this month’s gospel praise and prayer gathering had a small turn out. However, it was such an amazing blessing for those who were there. It was clear that His presence and power isn’t dependent upon numbers. We absolutely knew we were being anointed by His Holy Spirit and our praises and prayers were an anointing upon the community.

The gospel praise segment was tremendous. It is really turning into a very special Old Time Gospel experience. Bro. Kinnie and Sister Shelly Caughman have been finding amazing older gospel songs; working them up, performing them along with leading us in those we all know and love. Treasures, such as There’s Dust on the Altar, Visions of Heaven, I Know How I Made It… along with Bro. Kenneth Farmer’s steel guitar adding such a sweet taste of heaven to them.

Rev. Kim brought God’s message from the word: Don’t be Tempted Away from the Simplicity that is in Christ. The scripture focus began in Mark 14:38, The Gethsemane directive given by Jesus “Watch and Pray lest you enter into temptation.” The directive also being given most profoundly in the last 2 partitions and doxology of the Lord’s Prayer; Matt. 6:13, “Let us not be led into temptation but deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom, the power and the glory forever and ever. Amen.” Noting that there is a continuous battle by Satan against God’s children to be tempted away from His infinite kingdom and into a finite rule of Satan. The Apostle Paul furthered this concern in II Cor. 11:3-4, “But I am afraid, lest, as the serpent deceived Eve by his trickery, so your minds should be corrupted (tempted) from the simplicity that is in Christ.”

Simplicity does not mean weak or powerless. Simplicity in Christ Jesus means clear truth and absoluteness that everyone can embrace and understand: salvation, life eternal, forgiveness of sin and God’s unending love. The most profound example of this simplicity in Jesus Christ occurred on the cross in Luke 23:43. When the repentant thief asks Jesus for nothing more than to be remembered. In the midst of the Greatest Act of Love in Human History, wracked in unimaginable pain, suffocating and unable to breath let alone speak because of the position of his arms and the weight of His body, with every ounce of strength through tremendous agony, Jesus pushed himself up to gather the breath to speak the words. “Truly I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.” He took the time for one more individual in the midst of His saving the entire world. That is the simplicity that is in Christ – God’s omni-relationship attention to each one of His creations all the while His omnificent omnipresence for the all. This simplicity in Christ is what the arrows of Satan’s temptation upon the mind seeks to cast doubt upon. To make the lost, the seeking individual and even the believer think that one individual does not matter to God in the greater scheme of things. That the grace Christ bestowed upon the thief is not for them. The truth and simplicity is salvation is personal, it’s relationship, and it’s about the one, and it is for every one! Jesus is never too busy and is always available for the one, every one. If we’d only ask.

The message was followed by the prayer segment. God loves this community. We love this community. We are humbled and honored to answer the call of God in Ez. 22:30 and stand before Him in the gap praying for it and this nation. We invite everyone to. This is our community and nation. We are to be their prayerful stewards.

Next week is Bible Study. We are continuing our work in the book of Revelation; God’s – Jesus’ love letter and directive to His people in these troubling days and preparation for the darker days that are quickly upon us. His word is living and eternal. Don’t let a day go by that you aren’t communing with it, communing with Him.

For more information contact us at (417) 351-2570 or email us at goodhope@goodhopeministriesusa.org. Until next time, God bless and keep you and shine His face upon you.