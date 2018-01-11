Girdner Church

Another cold week, to be expected in January, but sounds like our week will have some warmer days in it.

We had a good service this weekend both Sunday morning and Sunday evening. Bro. Bub Coonce and Sis. Lorie was with us and Bro. Bub brought the message Sunday evening.

My wonderful friend Pat Dobbs is in the hospital this week. She is having some problems so if you all would you remember her in prayer. Sure do miss her calls, we usually visit on the phone each day and try to solve the world’s problems!

This coming Sunday evening will be our singing at church at 6 p.m. I always enjoy the ones who show up and sing specials and have a testimony for the Lord. We would love to have you come and share what God is doing for you in your life and enjoy some refreshments and fellowship afterward.

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday morning was from Matt 6:9, Prayer. Jesus is telling us how to pray here. When we pray it’s not for men to hear, or be impressed with, but for our Father above to hear our needs and our thankfulness to him for all he has done. In the 8th verse here it says, that our Father knows what we need of before we ask. Just as we like to hear our loved one’s, family, friends, and children’s needs and their kindness of love and words shown to us, so does our Heavenly Father. It would be a sad time if we were never shown love by those around us. And yet, how often do we forget to let God and Jesus know just how much we love them. They like to hear it too! In the 10th verse it speaks of His will be done. That is a hard prayer to pray. Sis. Maxine asked us why it was a hard prayer to pray. My mind instantly went back when as a new Christian I really struggled with that. I felt if I said to God, what ever His will, let it be done, maybe it would take one of my loved ones, or someone being sick , or losing someone I loved for someone or myself to see what God had in store for us. But through the years His will be done has become easier to understand and accept. As Sis. Maxine said we want to have some things in our control, maybe we don’t want to turn it all over to God for him to take care of. The older I get, the more I realize that I can’t take care of anything, it’s all in his control to do as he sees fit. Sometimes we got to be willing to rearrange our plans, and the way we do things, God may have a different plan. I still struggle with this part of my life sometimes. I still tend to like to think I am in control of it, when in fact, I make some real messes of it sometimes. Maybe when I grow up a little more I will do better at this. The truth of the matter is, or as Sis. Maxine says, to be gut honest, I just got to trust God more, and let His will be done, after all, He knows best!

Bro. Bub’s message Sunday evening was from Gen. 2:7-15, Keeping God in the Midst. We need to make God first in our life, make him the center of all that goes on in our life. Bro. Bub shared we are an extension of God, we are to reach out to those around us. There are those we may come in contact with that may not know the love of God, may not know Him as their saviour. We should be ready to share Him with those in need of a saviour that they too might feel His great love and peace. As Bro. Bub was sharing that as we keep Jesus in our midst at all times, when satan comes our way, and he will, we have the power to say in the name of Jesus, get behind me satan, and he has to flee. I had just shared this with my class Sunday morning and gave an example when once in my life I had seen Jesus name called out and seen the work of satan fleeing before my eyes. I know for a fact, that at the name of Jesus, satan will flee. Bro. Bub spoke of the scripture in Matt. 6:33, Seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness: and all these things shall be added unto you. This was a scripture I clung to when I was first saved, and I still am claiming it today. It’s when my mind wonders and take the road I feel is better, that I lose sight of this truth he gave us.

Please remember my friend Pat this week in your prayers. Also my two sisters, Lena Mae and Zelma, and my niece Barb. Remember those who have lost loved ones, it is a lonely time for them without those they loved so much.

Remember, if you don’t have a church, we would love to have you at Girdner. Praying God’s blessings on everyone.