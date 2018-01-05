Girdner Church

Good morning on this cold winter morning. I do believe winter is here. Another season God has blessed us with. There is always something good to see in each season we are given to enjoy. For all those who work out in the cold I am sure you may have your ideas on this, but when we stop to enjoy the beauty that comes with it all, we can enjoy it all the same. I am thankful for the health I have to enjoy it all with and the family and friends I have to share it all with. There are some who don’t have that pleasure today. So for them, I pray that God will hold them close, comfort them in their time of sorrow and pain, and bless them in an extra special way.

Another year we have been given to look forward to and see what is in store for us. Maybe we have made that New Year resolution, and we can see how we follow through on them. Maybe we can reflect back on some we made last year, and wonder where the time went, maybe we didn’t get them done. But hey, there is good news, we have a new year! Lets just make this year an even better than last year. Don’t fret on what we didn’t get done last year and look forward to this one ahead. I read this little thought in the back of a book I have. Success is the sum of small efforts. Repeated day in and day out. Now, this could apply to most anything. From just taking off a few pounds to having a closer walk with God. I was reading in my Jesus Calling book this morning and will share what I read. Such fitting words of encouragement for our new year. I was given this little book by a couple of dear friends in 2016, and have enjoyed it so much. If you don’t have one, I’d sure recommend picking one up. When I read this book, it’s just like Jesus is speaking to me! Always has a good scripture to follow up with. Day one said, to come to Him with a teachable spirit, eager to be changed. (Now, I seem to always have areas I have need for change.) To seek his face, with an open mind, don’t cling to old ways as you step into this new year. As we focus on Him, be aware that He is fully attentive to you. His attention span is infinite. He understands us and knows us completely. He also knows the plans he has for us, thoughts of peace, and not evil, to give us an unexpected end! ( Jeremiah 29:11) Day 2 says: Relax in His healing presence. As we spend time with Jesus, sometimes our mind seems to wonder and jump around to today’s plans and problems. In Luke we read of two women who was with Jesus. One was a busy woman, doing all the things we may tend to do when we have company. Fixing a meal, doing this and that. But this other woman, Mary, she just sat at Jesus feet and listened and showed her love for him. Martha, (the lady I tend to be) complained to Jesus of Mary’s lack of helping her. Jesus words to her were, Mary has chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her. (Luke 10:42) We need not skimp on our time with the Lord, give him our full attention and listen for what he has for us to hear and learn.

We had a good service Sunday morning. Bro. Donald brought the message from 1 Cor. 15:57-58, Labor of Love. God gave us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, be ye steadfast, always unbounding in the work of the Lord, for in as much as we know our labor is not in vain in the Lord. Bro. Donald spoke of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Gabriel came to her and told her she had found favor with God, and would be with child, He would be the son of God, and all that he would do. I was reading this morning and in Luke 1:37, as I was reading the scripture again, it says, “For with God, nothing shall be impossible,” and Mary’s only words then were, “Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word.” Being a woman, who was to marry Joseph, this was truly a Labor of love for her God. Many things could she have had to face. But she surely believed that with God, nothing was impossible. Joseph also, showed a labor of love, as he took Mary to be his wife, knowing this child she was carrying was not his, but believed the seemingly impossible to those around that this child was the Son of God. Makes you know, that their truly isn’t anything impossible with God.

We appreciated Bro. Donald coming and sharing the word with us. Sis. Tilly sang a beautiful song for us, I know when he speaks. It was a beautiful song!

Our hope and prayer for all those facing this new year alone without God, is that they will seek the Lord, and truly see and feel, that empty spot in their lives that only he can fill.

God bless each and everyone.