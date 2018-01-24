Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in our Sunday school class about our obedience to God. One of God’s first and foremost requirements from God is to listen to and follow His commands, His plans for our lives is always for God.

Our special songs were by the group of Wanda Casady, Janice Young, Glenda Miller, Narvil Tetrick and Wendell Deo and a song by Diane Graham.

A lot of sickness in our church, Rod and Joanne Welker were absent due to sickness and a great big appreciation goes out to Bobbie Miller and Pastor Comer for playing the piano.

Ramona Henning is home recuperating from knee surgery so keep Gary and her in your prayers.

Many attended the funeral service for Kelly Huffman Saturday. He was buried at Denney Cemetery, our sympathy goes out to Joanna and family.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Acts, chapter five. Obedience to God is expression for our love for Him. What we do speaks louder than words, we need to stand up for what we know is right.

In our evening service, our special song was by Narvil Tetrick and Janice Young.

We continued with our adult motivational gifts profile sheets we filled out and studied. We missed nights due to weather so we got behind, we really enjoy that study.

Remember our Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Our Bible study is in Romans, chapter two. Come out and join us.