Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Lyle Wright.

Sunday school lesson was Remembering from II Timothy 1:3-10 taught by Ronnie Epps.

After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Exodus 15:1-4, Deut. 31:19-21, Judges 5:1-3, Nehemiah 12:46, Amos 5:21-25, Col. 3:16, Rev. 15:1-4 and Rev. 5:7-10. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Ronnie Epps. We sang several songs and prayer was given by Sister Diane Strunk. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Acts 2:1-5. He prayed.

After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.