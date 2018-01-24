Ernest Alcorn legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of: )
Ernest Alcorn, )
Deceased. )
Estate No. 18DG-PR00002 )
NOTICE OF HEARING TO
DETERMINE HEIRSHIP
(Sec. 473.663 RSMo.)
TO: TERESA DEMEL
4506 ST. PAUL
WICHITA, KS 67217
TAMMIE JOHNSON
1066 N DRURY RD
CLEARWATER, KS 67026
TERRY MCCHARGE-ALCORN
4390 S BERNITA
WICHITA, KS 67217
and all other persons, known or unknown, interested or claiming an interest in the property hereinbelow described, as an heir, or through an heir, of the above-named decedent.
You are hereby notified that you are entitled to appear and be heard at a hearing to be held March 14th at 2:00 o’clock p.m., in courtroom #1 of the Probate Division at 203 SE 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, on the petition to determine the heirs of the above-named decedent, who died April 20th, 2009 and their respective interests as heirs in the following described property: IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER AND 15 ACRES OFF OF THE WEST SIDE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER ALL IN SECTION EIGHT (8), TOWNSHIP TWENTY-FIVE (25) RANGE SEVENTEEN (17) CONTAINING 55 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
Dated: 01/19/2018
Kim Hathcock, Clerk
Kim Miller, Deputy Clerk
Attorney for Petitioner
THOMAS S BUSCH Bar # 41310
9401 INDIAN CREEK PKWY
BLDG 40 STE 1150
OVERLAND PARK KS 66210
Phone: 913-491-5500
01-25-19-4t