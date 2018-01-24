Ernest Alcorn legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: )

Ernest Alcorn, )

Deceased. )

Estate No. 18DG-PR00002 )

NOTICE OF HEARING TO

DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

(Sec. 473.663 RSMo.)

TO: TERESA DEMEL

4506 ST. PAUL

WICHITA, KS 67217

TAMMIE JOHNSON

1066 N DRURY RD

CLEARWATER, KS 67026

TERRY MCCHARGE-ALCORN

4390 S BERNITA

WICHITA, KS 67217

and all other persons, known or unknown, interested or claiming an interest in the property hereinbelow described, as an heir, or through an heir, of the above-named decedent.

You are hereby notified that you are entitled to appear and be heard at a hearing to be held March 14th at 2:00 o’clock p.m., in courtroom #1 of the Probate Division at 203 SE 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, on the petition to determine the heirs of the above-named decedent, who died April 20th, 2009 and their respective interests as heirs in the following described property: IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER AND 15 ACRES OFF OF THE WEST SIDE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER ALL IN SECTION EIGHT (8), TOWNSHIP TWENTY-FIVE (25) RANGE SEVENTEEN (17) CONTAINING 55 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Dated: 01/19/2018

Kim Hathcock, Clerk

Kim Miller, Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner

THOMAS S BUSCH Bar # 41310

9401 INDIAN CREEK PKWY

BLDG 40 STE 1150

OVERLAND PARK KS 66210

Phone: 913-491-5500

01-25-19-4t