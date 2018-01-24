Eldon Alcorn legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: )

Eldon Alcorn, )

Deceased. )

Estate No. 18DG-PR00001 )

NOTICE OF HEARING TO

DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

(Sec. 473.663 RSMo.)

TO: CHRISTAL WEERS

147 W 175TH ST SOUTH

CALDWELL, KS 67022

JOHN ALCORN

1132 W 44TH ST SOUTH

WICHITA, KS 67217

TIFFANY BRILEY

10 CHARLES CURTIS DR.

NEWKIRK, OK 74647

and all other persons, known or unknown, interested or claiming an interest in the property hereinbelow described, as an heir, or through an heir, of the above-named decedent.

You are hereby notified that you are entitled to appear and be heard at a hearing to be held March 14th at 2:00 o’clock p.m., in courtroom #1 of the Probate Division at 203 SE 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, on the petition to determine the heirs of the above-named decedent, who died April 20th, 2009 and their respective interests as heirs in the following described property: IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER AND 15 ACRES OFF OF THE WEST SIDE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER ALL IN SECTION EIGHT (8), TOWNSHIP TWENTY-FIVE (25) RANGE SEVENTEEN (17) CONTAINING 55 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Dated: 01/19/2018

Kim Hathcock, Clerk

Kim Miller, Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner

THOMAS S BUSCH Bar # 41310

9401 INDIAN CREEK PKWY

BLDG 40 STE 1150

OVERLAND PARK KS 66210

Phone: 913-491-5500

01-25-19-4t