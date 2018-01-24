Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

After two weeks of not having church because of ice and snow, it was so good to be back in church. We had several come out and enjoy our day of praising God. Wanda had her teenage class sing a special, and said that they had discussed ways to start out the new year serving God. It is not always big things it can be in the little things you do. We sure miss Bud not being with us to play and sing as he is still at the Meyer Center getting some therapy. I know he is ready to come home. Please keep him in your prayers. We still have several of our church family in need of prayers, and I am sure that everyone has special prayer requests. It is our job as Christians to pray for each other.

We are having Bible study on Wednesday nights, would love to have more people come and join in on these studies. This Friday night is our monthly singing. We sing and then eat, we always enjoy fellowshipping over a good meal. Hope you make plans to come out and sing or just praise God with us.

Our youngest granddaughter turns one this week, and we got to go see her for her first birthday party. It’s amazing how fast they seem to grow up, it was just a few days ago she was just a little baby. Now such a little personality.

This week is back to school and basketball games for all the kids, so all you parents and grandparents go support your kids. They need to have lots of family love and support, and they also need family to teach them about the love of God.

Until next time, take care and God bless.