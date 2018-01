PUBLIC NOTICE

The County Commissioners would like to purchase (2) used graders with low hours or one new grader, comparable to 770 or 670 John Deere grader, 14 foot moldboard, air conditioning, front scarifier and accessories. Considering maybe trading a 1994, 140 Caterpillar Grader. Bids must be submitted by Monday, February 5, 2018.

Bids should be sent to:

Douglas County Commission

PO Box 398

Ava, MO 65608

We reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

01-25-19-2t