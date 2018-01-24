Daniel John Ricciardelli legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION I

In Re the Marriage of, )

DANIEL JOHN RICCIARDELLI and )

LINDA SUE RICCIARDELLI, )

)

DANIEL JOHN RICCIARDELLI, )

Petitioner. )

vs. )

LINDA SUE RICCIARDELLI, )

Respondent. )Case No. 17DG-CC00238 )

AMENDED NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendant Linda Sue Ricciardelli:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is an action of Dissolution of Marriage.

The names of all parties of said action are set for the in the caption above and the name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff as follows: Donald R. Collins, P.O. Box 280, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that, unless you file an Answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days, or a time such longer as the Court may deem fit by Order, after the date of first publication (January 25, 2018) Judgment by Default will be rendered against you.

R. Craig Carter, Judge

Date: January 18, 2018.

01-25-19-4t