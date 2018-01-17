Dan Dobbins legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In re: The Revocable Living Trust )Agreement of Dan W. Dobbins dated )

June 15, 1994, as amended )

Case No. 16DG-PR00040 )

LARRY ZIEGLER, ) Petitioner. )

)

ANNALEE PRATT, )

Respondent. )

MARY ZIEGLER, )

Individually and as Co-Trustee )

RALPH DOBBINS, )

Individually and as Co-Trustee )

KATHRYN DOBBINS, )ESTATE OF S. IRENE DOBBINS, )

FRANKIE DOBBINS, )

RICHARD DOBBINS, )

JOHN DOBBINS, )

ETHAN SHONTS, )

RYAN SHONTS. )

Necessary Party Respondents. )

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

THAT STATE OF MISSOURI TO RESPONDENT RYAN SHONTS:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Douglas, Missouri, Probate Division, the object and general nature of which is a contested third amendment to a trust document executed by Dan W. Dobbins.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and the address of the attorney for Petitioner is as follows:

Douglas A. Carter

Attorney at Law

2125 S. Brentwood Blvd.

Springfield, MO 65804

You are further notified that unless you file an answer or other pleading or so otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five (45) days after 1/18/2018, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

(Seal)

Deputy Clerk

Kim Miller

Circuit Clerk

Kim Hathcock

01-18-18-4t