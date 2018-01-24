Constance Spencer legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
DIVISION II – PROBATE
In the Estate of )
CONSTANCE JOAN SPENCER, )
Deceased. )
Case No. 16DG-PR00055 )
NOTICE OF FILING A FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE JOAN SPENCER, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on March 7, 2018, or as may be continued by th Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.
Daniel P. Wade, Attorney
Wade Law Firm, LLC
PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608
Robert E. Spencer, Sr.
Personal Representative
4248 Know St. Lincoln, NE 68504
Dates of Publication: 1/25, 2/1, 2/8, 2/15
01-25-19-4t