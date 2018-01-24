Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer and devotions. Then we lifted our requests and praise reports to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 6. Sister Misty taught the Youth class from Luke chapter 2.

There were many special songs of praise for our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Romans chapter 12, verses 1-2, “Be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” After we are saved we should no longer conform to the world around us. God’s saving grace has changed us. His grace has redeemed us and made us new. With every breath we should tell others about what God has done for us. With every action, we should show others how He is working in our lives.

Our evening service started with prayer and songs of praise to our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Ephesians chapter 4, verse 29, “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.” Our words and actions can hurt or they can help. To be sure that we are doing and saying things that are good for uplifting and instruction, we must be sure our heart is right with God. Whatever is in our heart will eventually come out of our mouth. We need to let go of any bitterness, any pride, anything that would corrupt our words and actions. Then we can begin to “minister grace unto the hearers.”