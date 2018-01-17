Church of the Living God

We were all so glad to be in the Lord’s house today. Our morning started with prayer, and then we lifted our requests to the Lord.

Sister Susan taught the youth class from Luke chapter 12, verse 24, “Consider the ravens: for they neither sow nor reap; which neither have storehouse nor barn; God feedeth them: how much more are ye better than the fowls?” God takes care of all of His creations. He will take care of us.

Pastor Lonnie brought a message from the Lord for the adult Sunday school class from Revelations chapter 1, verses 5-8, “I am the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” God is almighty, all powerful and everlasting. He created us. Yet so many people think they can change God into whatever they want Him to be. Whatever fits their desires. God is unchanging. The same yesterday, today and forever. Our desire should be for the Father who created us, the Son who died for us, and the Holy Spirit who teaches and guides us.

There were several special songs for our Lord today.

Pastor Don brought the Lord’s message from Romans chapter 6, verses 5 and 6, “For if we have been planted together in the likeness of His death, we shall be also in the likeness of His resurrection.” God created us in His image. When we receive Him into our heart we will start to become more and more like Him. The closer we draw to Him, the more we will see and understand and live our lives as He intended . In 2nd Corinthians chapter 5, verse 18 tells us “And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to Himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation.” We are not saved by our self unto our self, to become more like our self. We are saved by Jesus, unto God the Father, to less like our self and more like Him.