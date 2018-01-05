Church of the Living God

We did not have service on Sunday due to the extremely cold weather conditions, but it was still a day to serve the Lord. Sometimes in the busy hustle and bustle of this world it is good to have quiet time with the Lord. We can praise Him, worship Him and serve Him from anywhere we are. It did make me think a lot about not forsaking the assembling together with our brothers and sisters in worship. We can sometimes take it for granted. When you realize you miss more than the smile, the handshake, the hug from those in your church family. What about the tear in another’s eye as they ask for prayer, knowing their sisters and brothers will lift them up to God? What about the sound of joy in the voice giving a praise report of what God has done for them? What about the off note in that special song because the message in the lyrics mean so much to the one singing? What about the hunger in the eyes of those longing to learn more of our Lord and Saviour? What about the feeling, knowing all minds are in one accord to do God’s will? What do you miss the most when you are not able to assemble with your brothers and sisters in Christ? Just something to think about in the quiet times. Praying that Sunday will find you assembled with your Christian family enjoying the blessings God delivers through each and every one. We pray that everyone will have a happy and prosperous new year.