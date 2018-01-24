Wed., Dec. 20 – Caney Church began with singing. Bro. Hi Lambeth was our leader this evening. He began by taking prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Bill Austin led in prayer.

Our church is rejoicing that Sis. Doris Lambeth is getting to come home. She has been in the hospital almost two months. Bro. Hi read Isaiah 65. People today as then have turned their backs on God. God doesn’t want to destroy the people, but He will if they don’t come back to Him and repent. God is begging all to come to Him. It was a good lesson. Everyone had good scriptures to read and interesting thoughts. Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth.

Our church did not have services on Christmas Eve. We pray you had the best Christmas and that Christ was celebrated.

Dec. 27 – Our church was very sad at the passing of Sis. Doris Lambeth. She was a very faithful member of our church. She will be greatly missed. Help us pray for peace and comfort for Bro. Hi and family.

Wednesday evening service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty took the service. He began by taking prayer requests and praise reports. We have many concerns, but God is faithful. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Bro. Jim read Proverbs 3:13-16 and Psalms 43. Wisdom and knowledge is some thing we should try to attain. Through all our hard times we need to place our hope in God. We need to spend time at the altar asking God for our needs and repent of our sins. Everyone read and discussed the verses. As always it was an interesting service, praising the Lord and feeling His presence. We truly know the Lord met with us this Wednesday evening. Sis. Melba taught the youth.

Jan. 10 – Due to sickness and weather, this writer has not written.

This warm Wednesday evening, Caney met to worship. Service began with singing. Sis. Janice Lafferty took the service. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Janice read John 4. Jesus sees our heart. He doesn’t care about outward appearance – skin color or wealth. He loves us where we are.

Jan. 21 – Because of illness and bad weather this is the first Sunday we’ve been to church.

Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Bill Austin took prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer. Bro. Jim Lafferty read Psalms 130 for our devotion.

After Sunday school service, we continued with congregational singing. Singing specials were Melissa Harmon and LeAnn Kinyon. Hi Lambeth gave a testimony. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Psalms 103:13-17. God knows we are only dust. He has pity, sympathy, mercy on us. We should show compassion to others.

We sure have a lot of sickness in our church family, not just flu.

Please help us pray for healing.

Because of illness we canceled evening services.

Come worship with us at Caney. You are always welcome.