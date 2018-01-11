Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on the 15th of January at the Douglas County Museum at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

17-1t

* * *

Friday Night Singing, Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:00 p.m., Breedon Church, weather permitting. Call for information: 683-6408. 17-1t

* * *

The Douglas County Support the Handicapped Board will meet the 3rd Tuesday of the month at DOCO Sheltered Workshop at 5 p.m. Everyone welcome. 17-1t

* * *

The board of directors of the Ava Area Ambulance District will meet at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday) at the ambulance station on Prince Street.

17-1t

* * *