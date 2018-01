Tuesday Evening Bunco met at the home of Lucille Jenkins, with Darlene Heath, first, Lucille, second, and Janet Sallee, door prize and consolation.

After one hour of games, refreshments were served by the hostess to the winners and these other regular members: Sharon Jenkins, Joretta Sawyer, Jewell Elliott, Sybil Heckendorn, Allie Gentry. Darlene’s sister, Wanda Ferguson, from California, joined the group as a visitor.