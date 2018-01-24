Breedon News

Joe Lafferty read the 128th Psalms. Wilma Hampton led in prayer to open Sunday school. Our lesson is still in II Chronicles. We had questions and answers. Some of our members have been sick and are beginning to get over their illnesses. Darryl Hampton took up the morning offering.

We sang Happy Anniversary to Ronnie and Sue Thomas for 46 good years of marriage. Lots of couples don’t make it that long. My first husband and I had 33 years. He had kidney cancer.

David Williams asked the blessing on the morning offering. Darryl took up the offering. Sidney Willis sang a solo. The congregation sang a few songs.

The 11 o’clock service was preached by Joe Lafferty on the 11th chapter of Hebrews. It was good scripture. After the reading of the word Joe prayed a prayer for God to bless the reading. We sang our closing hymn and closing prayer was given by Ronnie Thomas.

We hope everyone else is doing better and will be well, from all of these colds and flues.

We are doing pretty well, Joe and I. The Lord has been good to us.

Pray for us and all the faithful workers for the Lord.

God bless until next time.