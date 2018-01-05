Bradleyville News

Hello again from the Bradleyville area. I will be writing the news from our area again, so if anyone has any news, please call me or e-mail me. My phone number is 796-2651 and my e-mail address is karencase.55@gmail.com so give me a holler with any news you have.

Winter and cold weather is officially upon us now for the next three months or so. This past fall has been so warm and mild that the severe cold might take some serious adjustment on my part. There are usually some pretty nice days scattered among the cold, wet and nasty days of winter, to break up the weather. Of course by pretty nice, I mean warm. That is what I am hoping for, at least. I will admit snow can be pretty too. I love to watch snowflakes falling, especially the big kind that float slowly to the ground. Just as long as it doesn’t stay long. That’s just my opinion. Lots of people love the snow. I know the kids love to play in it and are hoping for it to stay around so school will be canceled and I suspect some of the teachers are hoping for a few snow days also.

In case anyone was wondering, the little bridge near Bradleyville on Kentucky Creek that is being replaced is still not done, although they are making good progress on it. At least there is a drive around right at the bridge so it’s not that unhandy. I am glad I know where I am going if I did have to take the detour though, because I am awful at reading detour signs. I don’t quite make sense out of the directions on the signs. They rate right up there with algebra for me. I don’t think I am alone either, I have heard a couple of stories of people and delivery trucks going through the detour, then coming to another detour sign on the other side and going back to where they started.

Old news, but we had a very nice Christmas with most of our family at our house on Christmas Day for visiting, food and presents. Our son, David, and wife, Amy, and grandson, Gideon, didn’t get to be here, but were here the week after Thanksgiving and we shared meals and visiting every night for almost a full week. We also made a trip to Silver Dollar City one evening to enjoy the lights, a few rides, and of course, the hot chocolate, so we all had a wonderful time together.

Lois Lux traveled to Toledo, Ohio to spend Christmas with her son, Tucker, and his family. Her other two sons, Corby and wife Lisa and Tanner and wife Amelia and their families joined them also. Their Aunt Jo also got to enjoy a visit with them. Lois was really looking forward to spending time with most of her family. They were missing daughter, Kim, and husband, Joe, and their family who didn’t get to be with them this year.

We stayed up to see the New Year in, and heard all the noise from fireworks that our neighbors the Todds were shooting off. I was yawning for several hours before midnight, but decided I was going to wait it out this year. Bob took a little nap or two before he woke up right before midnight, said Happy New Year and went to bed. We are so exciting.

Please let me know if you have any news.

Until next time, stay warm and happy!