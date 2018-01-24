Bradleyville News

Hello everybody! What a roller coaster of weather we have been on the past week. Nothing new for this part of the country though. Cold and snow, then warm enough to wear shorts if you want, now cold again for a while. All the time though we are moving swiftly towards spring. And summer. And fall. It does go faster and faster the older you get I do believe.

We had such a beautiful weekend with the warmer weather. I sat on my porch swing several times just to enjoy the feeling of being warm. I didn’t get out in the yard too much because everybody knows when the snow melts the mud is knee deep. I have had a cold also which made me a little lazy so I just sat and enjoyed. Late Sunday evening right before the rain started I was on the back porch grilling and heard one of my most favorite sounds in the world, a little peeper.

The weather turned nasty Sunday night with high winds and lots of rain. I appreciate the rain, but could have done without the winds. I hate to admit it, but I still had three Christmas trees sitting on my front porch. I enjoy them so much I hadn’t put them away yet, but the storm decided it was time. We heard a crash and looked out on the porch and all three trees had blown over and several snowmen I had crafted out of lengths of wood. Time to put them away. Our electricity was out for several hours and many thanks to the linemen who were out in the wind, rain and lightning for restoring power. I am very thankful for them all.

Four year old grandson, Emmett, came home from the hospital and is feeling much better. He still has to finish some medicine and take some breathing treatments, but the worst seems to be over. Of course he was so happy to get to come home. Brothers Garrett and Caiden and sister Makenna were also very happy he came home and were doing their best to get him back in the groove of things. Their Grandpa Ivan Lawson came to visit them on Sunday and brought them all a mini-basketball apiece so they were all practicing shooting and dribbling those balls.

Condolences to the family of Bert Smith who passed away on the 14th of January. Bert was a good, kind and quiet man that everyone liked. He served in the Army when he was younger and then spent the rest of his life doing what he loved, farming, logging and raising cattle on his family farm on Beaver Creek. He was always ready to lend a hand to those in need and loved to visit. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Congratulations to the Bradleyville Lady Eagles for taking home first place in the Mark Twain Conference Tournament held at Bradleyville last week. Congratulations also to the Bradleyville boys for earning a 3rd place trophy in the same tournament.

Bradleyville Homecoming will be on February 2nd. The games start at 4:30 with the Lady Eagles Junior Varsity playing Forsyth, next game will be the Varsity Lady Eagles playing Forsyth also, then a Varsity Eagles game with Everton. The little girls, preschool through 6th grade will be doing a group cheer sometime between games. I’m sure there are other activities planned as well. Come out and support the ball team, they are doing very well and are fun to watch. Also the pep band will be playing and that is always a good time to get to hear them play. You might even get to catch up with old friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Call or text me if you have news. My number is 796-2651 and you can also call or text me at 294-3280 or e-mail me at karencase.55@gmail.com or just message me through facebook. So many ways to communicate nowadays.

Stay warm and happy.