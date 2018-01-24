Black Oak Church

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land,” II Chronicles 7:14.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 130 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Pete and Helen Workman, Lloyd Tate, Melissa Seivert, Wanda Goss and family, Dana Brazeal and family, Dara Strong and family, Mike Parker, Betty Satterfield, Jolisa Iott, Cedrick Bristol, Danny Bushong, Veda Bushong, all bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, country and leaders, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers and each other.

We sang Happy Birthay to Pastor David and wish him many more.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Braden Lansdown, Zoe Shull, and Annabelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Isaiah 42:1-7 after we enjoyed special singing from Braden Lansdown, Dara Strong and Theta Nokes.

We had good testimonies in both services.

We will have Bible study Wednesday at six.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Sister Theta sang a special for us.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Psalm 91:1-6. God is our protector. We can trust Him at all times.

Our birthday dinner will be Sunday at noon. Chicken will be furnished. Please join us if you are looking for a church family.

May God bless you all this week.