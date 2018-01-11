Black Oak Church

“Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy loving kindness,” Psalm 51:1a.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 56 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Skylar Boyd, Ralph Brazeal, John and Zamber Little and family, Jolisa Iott, Cedrick Bristol, all cancer patients, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, bereaved and each other.

Happy Birthday in January to Colt Little and Pastor David. We will have our birthday dinner January 28th at noon.

Brother Richard did the penny march and took up the tithes and offerings.

Brother Bobby Turley told us the roads were getting slick so we dismissed after Sunday school.

We will have Bible study Wednesday at 6:00.