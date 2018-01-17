Black Jack Church

The Sunday services for Blackjack Church of Drury, Mo, for January 7 and 14, 2018 were dismissed in combination due to sicknesses and weather conditions. How we missed our gathering together and are counting on services (both morning and evening) to be held on the 21st. No matter what the circumstances and conditions, prayer for one another is always helpful and scriptural.(James 5:16).

We are all looking forward to the warming trend coming this weekend and invite all who would to join us for services at l0:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The morning services will be followed by a noon day meal and all are welcomed to share in this fellowship meal. Inquiries can be addressed to Pastor Vic Murdy at 4l7 543 3659 or on line at blackjackchurchandcamp@gmail.com. Our newsletters can be viewed on facebook. Que the Blackjack Church page. Thank you for all your prayers. We continue to lift one another up in prayer. God bless.