Black Jack Church

The last Sunday of 20l7 December 31 at Blackjack Church of Drury, Missouri was a day where the weather was extremely frigid. Most of the congregation were experiencing some kind of sickness; church services, therefore, were canceled.

Pastor Vic Murdy had prepared a message of hope and restoration based on parts of Philippians 3 and 4. Paul writes in 3:1-3 to the Philippians cautioning them to be safe. He advised them to “beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.” There will be wolves in sheep’s clothing and workers of iniquity. There will be those who will require circumcision which Paul called concision or mutilation since cutting of the flesh was not a requirement to salvation. Many Jews, whether believers or not, still clung to the legalistic view of the law in which the law of Moses required circumcision. They considered circumcision a thing of beauty and noble and did not understand Jesus had fulfilled the law. Paul taught that the circumcision required for salvation is of the heart and not in cutting or mutilation of the flesh. (Leviticus 21:5). We who are believers have been made kings and priests before God. The legalism of circumcision had ended in the death, resurrection and ascension of Christ. In verses 9-15, Paul writes of his purpose to be found in Christ; to know Christ in power, sufferings and death; and to attain the resurrection from death. He strives to press “toward the mark of the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” In chapter 4:1-3 Paul exhorts to believers to stand fast in the Lord and “be of the same mind in the Lord”. In verses 19-20 we read “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now unto God and our Father be glory for ever and ever, Amen.”

Our services on January 7, 2018 will be at l0:00 a.m. with a meal to follow. Please feel free to join us at Blackjack Church off 14 Highway east (from Ava area) and AC Highway and make the first left.

Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. The new year before us allows for new beginnings and new opportunities to grow and to change. Our lives are series of choices. All things are possible through Christ Jesus which strengthens us (Philippians 4:13). All He needs is your needing and receiving Him. Choose Him. Choose Life.