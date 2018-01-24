Bethany Baptist Church

It was so good to see everyone at church Sunday morning. Even though we had only missed one Sunday having church, it seemed like a long time. Some of our members who live on country roads had missed two weeks because of the conditions the week before.

Norma Stillings was blessed by having someone clear her driveway and side walk, Monday while she was working at the computer. They did not ring the doorbell so it was not until later that evening that she even knew it had happened. This enabled her to get out to the mailbox without risking a fall. When people get to be 80 years old, falling and breaking a hip is a serious concern. Having good neighbors in our life is such a good thing.

Norma had another blessing this Monday when her nephew, Charlie Lupton, stopped by for a visit. He took her car to put air in the tires and then through the car wash. When he brought it back there was not even a streak on the windshield, it really did shine.

The guest speaker for this Sunday was Nick Hilliard. He had with him his wife, Shaney, son, Gabriel, and daughter, Adelyn. His burden is for the native tribes of the upper Amazon River in South America. Many of these tribes have no written language and therefore no Bible. There are restrictions on actually going in to villages in some of that area, but some village people send their children out to learn the language of the “white men” which is either Portuguese or Spanish. Nick speaks Portuguese and has had training in translation of languages and hopes to be able to work with some of those students from the villages. If he can give them the gospel in their own languages, they can take it back to their villages.

“Happy birthday” was sung to Deondra Powell.

Darlene Sorensen and Norma Stillings sang “Consider the Lilies,” accompanying themselves on a Mandolin and Autoharp.

Nick brought a message from John 13 on the phrase “the disciple whom Jesus loved.” John knew that Jesus loved him because he wrote how Jesus loved his own and loved them to the end. Every time that this phrase appears in his gospel it is associated by an act of Jesus’ love. John’s response to that love can serve as an example for us.

Jesus washed the feet of the disciples as an example of humility and love. John’s response was to draw as close to Jesus as he could. When Jesus was on the cross he gave John the responsibility to care for his mother, Mary. John’s response was to immediately obey. When Jesus said, “It is finished,” gave up the ghost, was buried and arose the third day, the work of redemption was done. John’s response when he looked into the empty tomb was that he saw and believed. That is all anyone can do for their own salvation. A few days later when Peter and some of the disciples had gone fishing and caught nothing, Jesus stood on the shore and told them to cast their net on the other side and they caught many fish. John’s response was “It is the Lord” recognizing God’s hand in all that. John’s response to all this love was to follow as close as he could to the Lord for the rest of his life.