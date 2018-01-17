The Sunday church services were cancelled due to the snow and worsening conditions at mid-morning. The message for the day was, “Stay inside!”

Several of the Bethany Baptist Church folks and friends enjoyed pizza at Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen’s home, Friday. The movie brought some tears, but the message was one of not being ashamed to confess Jesus to a hostile world.

The Ladies met Friday afternoon at 1:00 for their Bible study. The lesson was based in 2 Kings with the stories about the servants Elisha and Gehazi who had the same opportunities, but made different choices.

Our college students Ali Hall and Sally Sorensen returned to school. Ali to West Plains and Sally to Pensacola, Florida. Sally did have a delay. She had to change planes in North Carolina, but was held on the first plane at the airport too long and was not able to catch her scheduled flight to Pensacola. She checked with some other airlines and was able to find a flight out that got her safely on the ground in Florida a bit after midnight. Of course our prayers were with her all the way.

Norma Stillings visited at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center last Tuesday and again Saturday. She played the piano, Saturday, and Lola Mayberry led the singing with the residents. Tom Hawkins read for a while and Maxine Lirley read a while to finish a chapter in the Book of John.

A thought from the “Strength for the Day” the Daily Devotional booklet written by our Pastor Robert Sorensen was that even though we have disappointments, death, sickness, and sorrow here in this life, we are going to a better place. There we will be satisfied just to see the face of Jesus. We will be in a place where sin does not exist and we will find ourselves transformed in a glorious way. Sin will no longer have a hold on us and in some way that we may not understand now, we shall be like him. Every sincere Christian wants to be more like our Savior. We want to sin less and please him more. The people of this world have their portion and reward in this life, but thank God, our portion and reward is in Heaven.