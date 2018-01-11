Bethany Baptist Church

A few folks came out for church in spite of the possibility that ice could form during church. There was some ice when services dismissed at noon, but the roads were fine. Everyone got home okay. The evening services were dismissed due to the uncertainty about what conditions would be like after dark.

The college kids will be returning to school at the end of this week. We really enjoy having them home for a winter break. Sally Sorenson is headed back to Pensacola, Florida to finish her senior year at Pensacola Christian College. She has a job for the summer.

Norma Stillings played the piano and Lola Mayberry led residents in singing old hymns and gospel songs last Saturday at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. They do this sing-a-long every Saturday morning at 10. Then after that one of the residents, Tom Hawkins, reads a chapter out of his Bible.

Darlene Sorenson and her daughter, Sally, sang a special song Sunday morning before Pastor Bob Sorenson brought his message on “Things Thou Shalt Not Do In 2018.”

Do not add to or take away from the commandments. Do not twist or apply randomly or pick or choose what we should obey. All our actions should glorify God as well as point people to Him.

Do not give less than our best to the Lord. We should love the Lord with all our being.

Do not fear the unknown when we can put all things into his hands. Trust him.

Do not take the Lord’s name in vain. That would include careless speech as well as the profane.

Don’t temp the Lord by our disobedience or by failing to do what we have promised. If we sin or if we promise and don’t perform, God can forgive, but we will have to suffer the consequences of our actions or lack of actions.

The ladies will meet for their Bible study, Friday, January 12 at 1:00 at the church.

A Pizza and Movie is planned for Friday evening. Pastor Bob just asked us to let him know who is coming so they can make plenty of pizza.