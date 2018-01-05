After all the flurry of Pre-Christmas activities, Christmas day was celebrated rather quietly by most of the folks at Bethany Baptist Church. By the end of the week most of the out-of-town family members had returned home, although the college students are still here on vacation. The folks at Bethany Baptist Church had one more Fellowship Dinner, Sunday evening followed up with a special service of music and testimonies.

Those who sang specials Sunday evening were: The Jubilee Singers, Darlene and Norma with their Mandolin and Autoharp, Alan Stillings with his grandmother, Norma, Sally Sorensen with a solo, Darlene Sorensen with a solo, accompanied by Sally at the piano. The testimonies reflected the gratitude that the people feel toward a God that is good and does all things well.

Pastor Robert Sorensen brought his message on “What will happen in 2018.”

No one but God knows what events and happenings will occur in 2018, but there are some things that we can be sure about. Spring will come in March and income taxes will be due in April. We can also be sure that sins that God has called abomination will receive more and more acceptance in society. Alcohol, drugs, and tobacco will still destroy homes and harm the health of this nation. Satan will try harder to doom souls as he sees his time grow shorter. Death will still overtake people in 2018 and we will be one year closer to the Coming of Christ. Thank God, we know that God will still save sinners if they will seek Him with a true heart, acknowledging their sins and believing in Jesus Christ as the only begotten Son of God who died for their sins and arose to give them hope for eternal life.