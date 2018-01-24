Ava Seventh Day Adventist Church

An Amazing Fact – “Auld Lang Syne” is the title and key phrase of a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns, typically sung on New Years Eve around the world. The phrase “auld lang syne” literally translates to “old long since,” and basically means, “days gone by.” Sometimes deemed the most famous “song that nobody knows” by music historians, “Auld Lang Syne” is a piece of the long oral tradition of getting drunk and singing. The nostalgic phrase “auld lang syne” has appeared in Scottish song as early as 1588, but it was poet Robert Burns who gave us the version many butcher every January 1st.

Bear with me as I cover two Sabbaths, because we got behind recently.

Pastor Terry Wolfe gave us his first message of the New Year beginning with these interesting facts about Auld Lang Syne and how the cool thing is to be in Times Square as the ball drops. People are celebrating the ending of the old year and the beginning of the New Year. What does this mean for us a Christians?

He shared an excellent message acknowledging that we all have regrets, but we can have victory in Christ and look forward to being in that heavenly city, the New Jerusalem, where we never “drop the ball”.

“God will accept nothing less than unreserved surrender. Half-hearted, sinful Christians can never enter heaven. There they would find no happiness, for they know nothing of the high, holy principles that govern the members of the royal family. The true Christian keeps the windows of the soul open heavenward. He lives in fellowship with Christ. His will is conformed to the will of Christ. His highest desire is to become more and more Christlike.” RH May 16, 1907 Yes, this is what the world needs to see in me and you – Christ!

Elder Jim Porter delivered the message the next week based on Matthew 5:10-12 which is the portion of the beatitudes that begin with “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake…”

He said he had more questions than answers as to why we are not seeing this here in America.

Christian blogger and speaker, Matt Walsh, recently wrote an article titled “Christians in the East lose their lives, but Christians in the West are losing their souls” that discusses this. An excerpt follows.

“Christian persecution and genocide is worse now than it has ever been in history. Christians in Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan, North Korea, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Egypt, and many other countries, are regularly imprisoned, tortured, beaten, raped, and martyred. Their churches are destroyed. Their houses burned. They meet and worship in secret, risking their lives in the process. They live every moment in constant danger.

About 215 million Christians face what is called “extreme persecution” for their faith. It’s estimated that around a million have been slaughtered since 2005.

We have submitted to the forces of darkness. We have bent our knees in homage to Satan, and the enemies of the faith haven’t even fired a shot to induce our surrender. Satan does not beat us with a stick; he dangles a carrot. He lulls us to sleep. He distracts us. He tempts us. Kill us? Why would he do that? We are no threat to him. A Christian in Afghanistan is a threat. He must be destroyed. It’s the only way. But a lazy, soft, equivocating Christian in the West? There is no need to persecute him. He is not worthy of it. Just give him a television and the internet and let him damn himself.

He knows that we have become numb in our comforts. Our faith is stagnant and stale. We don’t cling desperately to God. We cling to other things: our jobs, our relationships, our ambitions, our friends, our hobbies, our phones, our pets. We don’t even think of Him most of the time. We make no attempt to conform our lives to His commandments or to walk the narrow path that Christ forged for us. We are too busy for all that, we say, and it’s inconvenient. Christ says, “Pick up your cross and follow,” but we take this as an optional suggestion. We leave our crosses on the side of the road and head back inside where it’s warm and there’s a new Netflix show to binge. We tell ourselves that we’ll be fine in the end because we are decent people, and we are leading normal lives, and, sure, we believe in Jesus or whatever.”

Elder Porter shared a solution. Focus on Jesus! We become changed into what we behold. (2 Cor. 3:18)

“All true obedience comes from the heart. It was heart work with Christ. And if we consent, He will so identify Himself with our thoughts and aims, so blend our hearts and minds into conformity to His will, that when obeying Him we shall be but carrying out our own impulses. The will, refined and sanctified, will find its highest delight in doing His service. When we know God as it is our privilege to know Him, our life will be a life of continual obedience. Through an appreciation of the character of Christ, through communion with God, sin will become hateful to us.” Lift Him Up 178

Elder Porter suggested joining one of the Friday night Bible studies taking place in various member’s homes. We also have midweek service at the church on Tuesdays at 6:30pm and are currently studying the book of Daniel.

The Community Services Center, located on the church property, is open every Tuesday from 10:00 to 2:00. In December we served 126 people, 546 items were given away, and 83.25 hours were volunteered. We appreciate your support and donations to enable us to serve our community. You can reach us at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Please visit us at www.avaadventistchurch.org or follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!