Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Did you know that a parent and child share 99.5% of the same DNA? A child gets 50% of his or her DNA from each parent. There have been individuals who have claimed to be the child of a famous person in order to gain access to their wealthy estates. However, it matters not what a person claims the DNA cannot lie.

Our speaker, Uche Mekowulu, spoke about the inheritance that God is seeking to restore to mankind. We were blessed to have him share part 2 this past Sabbath of “The Everlasting Theme”. Since only children can be considered heirs and thus have access to the inheritance it is necessary for us to become the children of God. Many may be wondering how do we become children of God?

Well, in order for us to become the children of God we must obtain righteousness. The word righteous means to be right or to stand blameless before God. Why is this important? Remember, last week we discussed how sin entered into the world. Romans 3:23 tell us that all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. We all stand guilty before God and as a result we are all considered unrighteous (Romans 3:10).

The question then becomes how do we obtain this righteousness that we need to become children. The good news is that Christ obtained righteousness for us, as a result of His perfect obedience to the law of God and the faith He exhibited in His Heavenly Father (John 6:57; John 14:10). Jesus lived a life without sin and remained guiltless before God.

The great news is that Christ obtained this righteousness so that He might give it to you and I. But how do we access it? Through Faith!

It is only through faith in the promises of God that this is possible (Galatians 3:26-29). This faith puts us in possession of the resources that we need to become the children of God. More specifically, faith puts us in possession of the “seed,” which is Christ (Galatians 3:16). This “seed” (or Christ) contains righteousness, sanctification, and redemption (1 Corinthians 1:30). If we are to obtain this righteousness then we must have the Seed in us.

In Genesis 1:11-12, we learn that the nature of seeds is that they only produce after their own kind. Christ who is the righteous seed is the only one who can produce a character of righteousness after his own kind. In Romans 6:1-6, we find practical examples as to how we enter into this experience. We must enter into the death, burial and resurrection of Christ. Our old man of sin, with its old habits must die. As the seed contains the DNA or genetic code of its kind, as we receive Christ, the promised seed by faith, we will become partakers of the divine nature and thus children or heirs.

As we conclude there is another aspect of us partaking of this Divine Seed. According to Jeremiah 31:3, people are drawn into a saving relationship through a revelation of God’s love, and love is righteousness. When the church exhibits the love of God to each other (friends and enemies alike) it proves to the on looking world that we are really Christ’s disciples. We are God’s witnesses and it is our duty to give a practical demonstration of the gospel (Isaiah 43:10). Many have heard the gospel preached but few have seen it lived.

As we go from day to day our number one concern should be do we possess the same DNA as Christ? Is He really living in us and are we revealing His character to others?. If not, it’s not too late to make a start as we enter 2018. Of course, every day of life is another opportunity!

The preceding summary of Brother Mekowulu’s sermon somehow missed being printed in the newspaper a couple of weeks ago, so we wanted to include it now and will share Pastor Wolfe’s message next week. We appreciate the work of the social committee who planned a nice evening this past Saturday night. After sundown vespers we enjoyed delicious soups, sandwiches, and cookies. Many enjoyed an opportunity to express their creativity with an adorable snowman craft, then we had fun with a white elephant gift exchange. We are looking forward to showering Uche and Rochelle Mekowulu with baby gifts next Sunday afternoon and know another beautiful time together is being planned.

The Community Services Center, located on the church property, is open every Tuesday from 10:00 to 2:00. In December we served 126 people, 546 items were given away, and 83.25 hours were volunteered. We appreciate your support and donations to enable us to serve our community. Items can be left in the drop off area anytime. You can reach us at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Please visit us at www.avaadventistchurch.org or follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!