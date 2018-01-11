Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Did you know that by the time of Paul, the Gospel had already been “preached to every creature under heaven?” Indeed, in Colossians 1:21, 23, Paul says this: “And you, who once were alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now He has reconciled… if indeed you continue in the faith, grounded and steadfast, and are not moved away from the hope of the gospel which you heard, which was preached to every creature under heaven, of which I, Paul, became a minister.” We read in the book of Acts of the Apostles: “The commission that Christ gave to the disciples, they fulfilled. As these messengers of the cross went forth to proclaim the gospel, there was such a revelation of the glory of God as had never before been witnessed by mortal man. By the co-operation of the divine Spirit, the apostles did a work that shook the world. To every nation was the gospel carried in a single generation.”

In Matthew 24:14, it tells us “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” Wait, didn’t we just read about that happening? And yet 2,000 years later we are still here. The end has not come. Why is that?

Our speaker last week, Elder Eck Ulrich, sought to answer that question. He stated that in reality there are two parts to the equation. The first, “propagation”, spreading the Gospel, was fulfilled. The whole world received the Gospel Message, but receiving it was just the beginning. They needed the message to become part of them – they needed not just the head knowledge, they also needed the love of Christ in their hearts. But already, by the time the apostle John wrote the book of Revelation, he had this to say in Revelation 2:4: “Nevertheless I have this against you, that you have left your first love.”

Elder Ulrich then asked us to take another look at the words of Matthew 24:14. This text is not talking about setting up a corporate witnessing program, but rather that Jesus is calling His people to be individual witnesses for Him. So, what does our Lord and Savior want us to convey to others? Elder Ulrich quoted three simple steps which he called “The Three You’s”:

What has Jesus done for you?

What has Jesus done in you?

What does Jesus mean to you?

If we use this approach we will return to our first love and glorify Christ, the One who deserves all our praise. He left us with a quote from page 296 of the book, Education: “Lead them to behold the One ‘altogether lovely.’ When once the gaze is fixed upon Him, the life finds its center. The enthusiasm, the generous devotion, the passionate ardor… find here their true object. Duty becomes a delight and sacrifice a pleasure. To honor Christ, to become like Him, to work for Him, is the life’s highest ambition and its greatest joy.”

The Community Services Center, located on the church property, is open every Tuesday from 10:00 to 2:00. In November we served 158 people, 1,125 items were given away, and 106.75 hours were volunteered.

We appreciate your support and donations to enable us to serve our community. You can reach us at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Please visit us at www.avaadventistchurch.org or follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!