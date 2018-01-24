Last Monday I measured 1.1/2 inches of snow in my porch, but I don’t know how much was on the ground.

Last Tuesday I melted the snow in my rain gage and I had .2 of an inch melted down.

Joel and Monica came up last Tuesday and Joel brought my rain gage in for me then he took my news into town when he went to fill up with gas. Joel shoveled a path out to my car. Mark came by Wednesday while in town. Friday I got out and went to Town and Country and got me some eggs, then I went to Wal-Mart for the rest of the list. That evening Nina, Glenda, and May came and picked me up and we went to Ozark to the Stained Glass Theatre where we met Joel and Monica, Michael and Anette. We watched “The Stranger In The Lighthouse.” I felt like it was one of their best shows, but I enjoy every play I go to see. If you can, go see this one.

Saturday I ended up going to the doctor and they gave me a shot and some medicine. Now that the snow is gone everyone will be getting better, we hope.

Sunday everyone was back in church at Mt. Tabor but Bro. Michael and Tanya still had their colds.

Bro. Michael’s message came from II Timothy, chapter 3.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers an sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.