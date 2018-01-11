Kirk Clinkingbeard came last Monday and picked up the Clinkingbeard’s New Years cake.

I baked my bread for the next two weeks.

Kay came last Tuesday and picked up my news and that evening she brought me some groceries that was on sale.

I went by Tom Williams Wednesday when I went to town then I stopped and picked up some paper to take to my doctor Friday. I went to the drug store, bank, Wal-Mart and home. Dennis Posey came by later and picked up his cake.

Thursday I went to Ozark to spend the night with Vernal and Ellen. When I got up there I went by Wal-Mart and saw my granddaughter, Brittany.

Friday morning I went to my doctor appointment then I went to one of the stores and got me some angel food cake mix before coming on home. I stopped at Wal-Mart and got me some Asper Creme for my arthritis.

Sunday Michael Dixon stopped and picked me up for church.

Bro. Michael’s message came from Numbers 14:1-24. The main verse was 24 about Caleb. It was a good message.

When church was out, we had ice everywhere.

I knew it would be like that, so I didn’t drive.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.