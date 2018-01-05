Kay came by and picked up my news.

Lakota came up Wednesday and we went to town.

I had two letters that I had to take in and then we stopped and I got some medicine.

Mark took me to Branson Cox Hospital. When we got back to Ava, Mark took Kelsey’s children their Christmas presents that was left here on Christmas Day.

Friday I went and filled my car up with gas then went to Wal-Mart and Town and Country before coming home.

I washed three loads of clothes.

Sunday I didn’t go to church, but they had church at Mt. Tabor.

This news is short because I put Christmas in last weeks news.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost loved ones.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.