Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 29

Cereal with Yogurt, Bananas and Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Apple and Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Blueberry Crumb Cake, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Mini Pancakes, Pineapple and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 29

Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Tomato Soup, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Corn, Peas, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 1

Entrees: Cheeseburger, Soft TAcos, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Feb. 2

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 29

Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Tomato Soup, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 1

Entrees: Cheeseburger, Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Feb. 2

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 29

Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Spicy Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Entrees: Smothered Burrito or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Tomato Soup, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 1

Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger, Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Feb. 2

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Strawberry Banana Mix

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 29

French Toast Sticks, Bacon, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Chicken Biscuit, Hash Brown, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 29

Chicken and Noodles, Peas, Crackers, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Fish Sticks, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jell-O and Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Ham and Potato Casserole, Broccoli, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Hamburger, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 29

Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 29

Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Spanish Rice, Carrots, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Chili, Grilled Cheese, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Chicken Parmesan, Salad, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Fish Sticks, Coleslaw, Fries, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Pepperoni Pizza, Salad, Peas, Fruit and Milk