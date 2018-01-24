Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 29
Cereal with Yogurt, Bananas and Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Apple and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Blueberry Crumb Cake, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Mini Pancakes, Pineapple and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 29
Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Tomato Soup, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Corn, Peas, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 1
Entrees: Cheeseburger, Soft TAcos, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Feb. 2
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Jan. 29
Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Chicken Patty on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Tomato Soup, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 1
Entrees: Cheeseburger, Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Feb. 2
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Jan. 29
Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread or Spicy Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Entrees: Smothered Burrito or Frito Pie; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Tomato Soup, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 1
Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger, Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Feb. 2
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Strawberry Banana Mix
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 29
French Toast Sticks, Bacon, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Chicken Biscuit, Hash Brown, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 29
Chicken and Noodles, Peas, Crackers, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Fish Sticks, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jell-O and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Ham and Potato Casserole, Broccoli, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
Hamburger, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 29
Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 29
Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Spanish Rice, Carrots, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Chili, Grilled Cheese, Corn, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Chicken Parmesan, Salad, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 1
Fish Sticks, Coleslaw, Fries, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 2
Pepperoni Pizza, Salad, Peas, Fruit and Milk