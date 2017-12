IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI,

In re: )

Zachary Alexander Gey-Sankuer )

Petitioner, )

Case No. 17DG-CC00212 )

Judgment for Change of Name of Minor Child

The court finds that the change of name would be proper and would not be detrimental to the interests of any other person.

The name of Petitioner is changed as follows: from Zachary Alexander Gey-Sankuer to Zachery Alexander Sankuer.

(Seal)

Kim Hathcock, Circuit Clerk

by: Kari L. Pierce

12-14-13-4t