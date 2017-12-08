“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulder and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” Isaiah 9:6.

Thanksgiving Day, Gary and I went to Ernest and Dara Strong’s home. Other guests were Bailey Strong, Chelsey, Brayden and Lilly Lansdown, Stretch Shanafelt, Honie Nokes, John, Stormi and Kasey Medlock, Oceanna Meile, Kunai Medlock, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Tiffanee Satterfield, Zoe Shull, Steven and AnnaBelle Johnson, Del, Fanya and Zane Scott, Zamber and Colt Little.

The following Saturday Dana Brazeal went to Dara Strong’s home for Stormi and Kasey Medlock’s birthday party. Stormi turned 12 years old on the 25th and Kasey turned 11 years old on the 21st.

Linda Prock had knee replacement surgery before Thanksgiving. Her granddaughter, Rebecca Prock, is helping her before Rebecca goes back to school and work.

Gary and I went to Ava the other day and visited his mother, Maxine Turner.

Have a great week. Be concerned more with how you live then with how long.