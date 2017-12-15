University of Mo. Extension legal



NOMINEES SELECTED FOR UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION COUNCIL MEMBERS, DOUGLAS COUNTY

Citizens of voting age in Douglas County, pursuant to the provisions of Sec. 262‑577, R.S.MO 1969, will have an opportunity to vote for and elect members to the University of Missouri Extension Council in January. The elected and appointed members of the Extension Council will guide and direct Extension work within the county. Individuals have been nominated to fill the open elective positions in their respective districts.

The nominees and their districts are as follows:

James (Butch) Linder, James Brixey, Jerry Garrison, Charlie Curtis, Keith Jones and David Meier.

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within the county, filed with the Council within 20 days after the publication of this notice of election. Forms for nomination are available at the Douglas County Extension Center located in the courthouse on 203 SE 2nd Ave, Ava, MO 65608. Phone number is 417-683-4409.

The University of Missouri Extension Council of Douglas County Tommy Roberts, Chairman

