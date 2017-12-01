Trileaf legal

LEGAL NOTICE

“Horvath Communications is proposing to construct 315-foot guyed communications towers at two locations in Douglas County. The first is located at the approx. vicinity of County Road 14-357, Dora, Douglas County, MO 65637, Lat: 36-48-43.63 N, Long: 92-11-59.59 W. The second is located at the approx. vicinity of Highway 95, Drury, Douglas County, MO 65638, Lat: 36-55-53.24 N, Long: 92-19-18.09 W. Public comments regarding potential effects from these sites on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Natalie, n.kleikamp@trileaf.com, 10845 Olive Blvd, Suite 260, St. Louis, MO 63141, 314-997-6111.”

11-30-11-1t