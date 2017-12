Tacoronte legal

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

On November 20, 2017, the Associate Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri entered judgment in Case Number 17DG-CC00233, changing the name of EDWARD JULIAN TACORONTE to EDWARD JULIAN DALY IV, ATHENA MARIA TACORONTE to ATHENA MARIA TACORONTE-DALY, SERAPHINA ALURA TACORONTE to SERAPHINA ALURA DALY, and AMELIA ROSE-MARIE TACORONTE to AMELIA ROSE-MARIE DALY.

This notice is to the public at large as well as any Judgment Creditors of said person.

Karen A. Bates-Crouch, #60320

BATES-CROUCH LAW OFFICE, LLC

Box 2005

306 E. Washington

Ava, MO 65608

417-683-3088

417-683-3011 facsimile

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS

11-30-11-3t