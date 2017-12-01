T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30 on Nov. 21, 2017. Our High Loser was Elaine and our loss was 2.2 pounds, with 7 T.O.P.S. weighing in (1 remaining the same), and 1 K.O.P.S. who was in leeway. We bid a fond farewell to Cindy who is helping family in Colorado and must transfer; and a fond hello to Boni’s newest grandchild, a little girl.

Our lesson was by Margaret L. who chose an article from the T.O.P.S. News Magazine, Oct./Nov. 2017, “Taking the ‘Fail’ Out of the Scale”. This is about celebrating all your victories, both large and small. As a weight recorder she sees people approach the scales with fear, find out the weight with disappointment, and leave discouraged. We’ve all been in that boat, and Cindy said when that happens she gets some M & M’s! But the idea of the lesson is that even if the scale doesn’t show progress, other things might—more room in a pair of jeans, a belt that needs to be tightened, a jacket that doesn’t fit anymore. Those are victories! Lowered blood pressure or blood sugar; certain meds the doctors says you don’t need anymore; sleeping better; bending over (and breathing) while tying your shoes. These are victories!

The scales are not the only measure of eating healthy. Watch for other indications that your weight loss journey is working. Give yourself a pat on the back for sticking to the job while your body adjusts to the goal you are working for.

The Sole Survivor Contest ended with T.O.P.S. winner, Margaret L., and K.O.P.S. winner, Audrey. The Alphabetical Vegetables and Fruits Contest is going great. Next week there will be some rambutan which is a tropical fruit resembling a cross between a walnut and a cactus. The fruit inside, however, is soft and juicy.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave., Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.