Sweden Church

Sweden’s Christmas program will be held at 11 a.m. on December 24. The young people will be presenting the play which will include talented members of the church participating. Violin, flute, trumpet, and piano are some of the instruments that will grace the stage with their contribution to the play. Also, some other members will be helping by singing. Sarah Mathews is directing the play. It will surely turn out to be a great success. Everyone is invited to attend.

“In this world, we’re always trying to better ourselves. Get more experience to get a better job. Go to school, get a better education,” said Pastor Josh. It’s a never-ending cycle. The treadmill of life is rushing to meet the next goal. Work harder, longer to get that boat, that house, that car. Success is built on a blur of moving on to the next goal, building a better future, having it all.

It’s nice to know that spirituality isn’t like that. It doesn’t wear you down. It builds you up. The finish line isn’t continually being moved out in front of us. Just a little more and we’ll have what we desire. No, with spirituality there is one plan, one salvation, one way. “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes unto the Father, but by me,” John 14.

“Our hope is not in ourselves, it’s in Christ,” said Pastor Josh. “And again, Isaiah says, There shall be a root of Jesse, and he that shall rise to reign over the Gentiles; in him shall the Gentiles trust. Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Spirit,” Romans 15:12-13.

Jesus is the root of Jesse, a descendant of David. Mary, the mother of Jesus, was a descendant of David’s through Nathan, his son. (Luke 3:23-31) And Joseph, the foster father of Jesus, was a descendant of David’s through Solomon, his son also. God had planned it, Isaiah reported it.

It’s the promise that follows that verse that should give the work-a-day, weary hearts hope. There is a better way. The God of hope offers joy and peace in believing. Believing that God will do what he says he’s going to do. That He will keep his word. We know that God cannot lie. Trust that and all the promises of the Bible leap off the pages just waiting for everyone to take ownership and claim the abiding hope through the power of the Holy Spirit. It’s a simple plan.

Think about it. Driving down the road anything can happen. Lives end abruptly. How much will it matter what’s here on this earth. Look farther over the steering wheel. There’s a better way up ahead. Claim it and it’s yours.

You can visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. It is operational and complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet. come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. except for our business meeting which is held the second Wednesday of each month. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.